US working to appoint new special envoy for North Korean human rights: Rubio | NK News

The Trump administration is actively working to appoint a new special envoy for North Korean human rights, a post that has remained vacant since January, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Wednesday.
Speaking during a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing, Rubio responded to a question from Rep. Young Kim about whether the administration intended to fill the position, which was last held by Julie Turner before her departure earlier this year.
