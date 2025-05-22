 US working to appoint new special envoy for North Korean human rights: Rubio | NK News
May 22, 2025May 22, 2025
US working to appoint new special envoy for North Korean human rights: Rubio

Secretary of state says Washington will fill position as required by law, despite not doing so in Trump’s first term
Alannah Hill May 22, 2025
US working to appoint new special envoy for North Korean human rights: Rubio
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio testifies before the House Foreign Affairs Committee on May 21, 2025. | Image: House Foreign Affairs Committee Republicans via YouTube

The Trump administration is actively working to appoint a new special envoy for North Korean human rights, a post that has remained vacant since January, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Wednesday.

Speaking during a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing, Rubio responded to a question from Rep. Young Kim about whether the administration intended to fill the position, which was last held by Julie Turner before her departure earlier this year.

