US working to appoint new special envoy for North Korean human rights: Rubio | NK News

News US working to appoint new special envoy for North Korean human rights: Rubio Secretary of state says Washington will fill position as required by law, despite not doing so in Trump's first term SHARE COPY LINK FACEBOOK X LINKEDIN MASTODON PRINT The Trump administration is actively working to appoint a new special envoy for North Korean human rights, a post that has remained vacant since January, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Wednesday. Speaking during a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing, Rubio responded to a question from Rep. Young Kim about whether the administration intended to fill the position, which was last held by Julie Turner before her departure earlier this year.

