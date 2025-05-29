US shouldn’t reduce troops in South Korea without consulting Seoul, senator says | NK News

News US shouldn’t reduce troops in South Korea without consulting Seoul, senator says Democrat Andy Kim emphasizes role of US forces in countering North Korea following report that Pentagon weighing changes SHARE COPY LINK FACEBOOK X LINKEDIN MASTODON PRINT A U.S. senator has voiced opposition to any reduction in U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) without coordination with South Korea, following a report that the Pentagon is considering decreasing the number of troops stationed on the peninsula to deter North Korean attack. “I would oppose any substantial cuts that are done without deep consultation with Congress as well as our South Korean partners,” Democrat Andy Kim said during a press conference with ROK media on Wednesday. A U.S. senator has voiced opposition to any reduction in U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) without coordination with South Korea, following a report that the Pentagon is considering decreasing the number of troops stationed on the peninsula to deter North Korean attack. “I would oppose any substantial cuts that are done without deep consultation with Congress as well as our South Korean partners,” Democrat Andy Kim said during a press conference with ROK media on Wednesday. © Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.

No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group. Trending