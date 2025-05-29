 US shouldn’t reduce troops in South Korea without consulting Seoul, senator says | NK News
US shouldn’t reduce troops in South Korea without consulting Seoul, senator says

Democrat Andy Kim emphasizes role of US forces in countering North Korea following report that Pentagon weighing changes
Jooheon Kim May 29, 2025
US shouldn’t reduce troops in South Korea without consulting Seoul, senator says
A U.S. soldier throwing a practice grenade | Image: U.S. Forces Korea via Facebook (April 14, 2025)

A U.S. senator has voiced opposition to any reduction in U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) without coordination with South Korea, following a report that the Pentagon is considering decreasing the number of troops stationed on the peninsula to deter North Korean attack.

“I would oppose any substantial cuts that are done without deep consultation with Congress as well as our South Korean partners,” Democrat Andy Kim said during a press conference with ROK media on Wednesday. 

About the Author

Jooheon Kim

Jooheon Kim

Jooheon Kim is a Correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Aju News Corporation where he covered South Korea's economy and tech sectors, K-pop and inter-Korean politics.

Jooheon Kim
