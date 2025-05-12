 US, ROK stage naval drills on countering North Korean incursions over sea border | NK News
NK News Logo
May 12, 2025May 12, 2025
NK News Logo

Get behind the headlines
News

US, ROK stage naval drills on countering North Korean incursions over sea border

Joint exercise in East Sea trains for special ops attacks and comes as DPRK projects more aggressive naval posture
Jooheon Kim May 12, 2025
Copy Icon COPY LINKMastodon Icon MASTODON
US, ROK stage naval drills on countering North Korean incursions over sea border
The U.S. Navy’s USS William P. Lawrence (left) and ROKS Daecheong conduct a joint maritime exercise on May 9, 2025. | Image: ROK navy

South Korea and the U.S. carried out a four-day joint naval exercise in the East Sea (Sea of Japan) through Sunday, focusing in part on countering potential North Korean infiltration across the inter-Korean maritime border.

The drills, which began Thursday, included maritime counter-infiltration training aimed at deterring incursions by DPRK special operations forces, as well as joint anti-submarine warfare and integrated responses to multi-domain threats.

Try unlimited access
Only $1 for four weeks

  • Unlimited access to all of NK News: reporting, investigations, analysis
  • Year-one discount if you continue past $1 trial period
  • The NK News Daily Update, an email newsletter to keep you in the loop
  • Searchable archive of all content, photo galleries, special columns
  • Contact NK News reporters with tips or requests for reporting
Get unlimited access to all NK News content, including original reporting, investigations, and analyses by our team of DPRK experts.
Subscribe now

All major cards accepted. No commitments – you can cancel any time.

© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group.

Never miss a beat. Try the new mobile app.

Recent Stories

Presidential rivals offer conflicting visions for North Korea in policy pledges
Presidential rivals offer conflicting visions for North Korea in policy pledges
ROK activists launch leaflets toward North Korea calling for abductees’ return
ROK activists launch leaflets toward North Korea calling for abductees’ return
How Kim Jong Un’s latest speech justifies North Korean troop dispatch to Russia
How Kim Jong Un’s latest speech justifies North Korean troop dispatch to Russia

About the Author

Jooheon Kim

Jooheon Kim

Jooheon Kim is a Correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Aju News Corporation where he covered South Korea's economy and tech sectors, K-pop and inter-Korean politics.

View more articles by Jooheon KimEMAILLinkedinGot a news tip?Let us know!
© 2025, Korea Risk Group (NK Consulting Inc.). All Rights Reserved