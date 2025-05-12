US, ROK stage naval drills on countering North Korean incursions over sea border | NK News

About the Author
Jooheon Kim
Jooheon Kim is a Correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Aju News Corporation where he covered South Korea's economy and tech sectors, K-pop and inter-Korean politics.
US, ROK stage naval drills on countering North Korean incursions over sea border
Joint exercise in East Sea trains for special ops attacks and comes as DPRK projects more aggressive naval posture
South Korea and the U.S. carried out a four-day joint naval exercise in the East Sea (Sea of Japan) through Sunday, focusing in part on countering potential North Korean infiltration across the inter-Korean maritime border.
The drills, which began Thursday, included maritime counter-infiltration training aimed at deterring incursions by DPRK special operations forces, as well as joint anti-submarine warfare and integrated responses to multi-domain threats.
