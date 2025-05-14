 US names North Korea as a country not cooperating with counterterrorism efforts | NK News
NK News Logo
May 14, 2025May 14, 2025
NK News Logo

Get behind the headlines
News

US names North Korea as a country not cooperating with counterterrorism efforts

Designation for 29th consecutive year blocks the sale of American weapons to the DPRK
Jooheon Kim May 14, 2025
Copy Icon COPY LINKMastodon Icon MASTODON
US names North Korea as a country not cooperating with counterterrorism efforts
Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks during an event. | Image: Marco Rubio via X (May 14, 2025)

The U.S. has designated North Korea as a country “not fully cooperating” with counterterrorism efforts for the 29th consecutive year, a move that blocks the sale of American weapons and defense services under U.S. law.

The State Department announced the decision on Monday while releasing its annual list of countries that fail to meet U.S. standards for counterterrorism cooperation. Alongside North Korea, Iran, Syria and Venezuela are also listed, as well as Cuba, which was newly reinstated after being removed last year.

Try unlimited access
Only $1 for four weeks

  • Unlimited access to all of NK News: reporting, investigations, analysis
  • Year-one discount if you continue past $1 trial period
  • The NK News Daily Update, an email newsletter to keep you in the loop
  • Searchable archive of all content, photo galleries, special columns
  • Contact NK News reporters with tips or requests for reporting
Get unlimited access to all NK News content, including original reporting, investigations, and analyses by our team of DPRK experts.
Subscribe now

All major cards accepted. No commitments – you can cancel any time.

© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group.

Never miss a beat. Try the new mobile app.

Recent Stories

North Korea could possess 50 ICBMs capable of striking US by 2035: Report
North Korea could possess 50 ICBMs capable of striking US by 2035: Report
State Department bans use of US passports for travel to North Korea for 9th year
State Department bans use of US passports for travel to North Korea for 9th year
Kim Jong Un oversees special forces and tank drills to boost ‘war preparations’
Kim Jong Un oversees special forces and tank drills to boost ‘war preparations’

About the Author

Jooheon Kim

Jooheon Kim

Jooheon Kim is a Correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Aju News Corporation where he covered South Korea's economy and tech sectors, K-pop and inter-Korean politics.

View more articles by Jooheon KimEMAILLinkedinGot a news tip?Let us know!
© 2025, Korea Risk Group (NK Consulting Inc.). All Rights Reserved