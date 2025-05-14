US names North Korea as a country not cooperating with counterterrorism efforts | NK News

News US names North Korea as a country not cooperating with counterterrorism efforts Designation for 29th consecutive year blocks the sale of American weapons to the DPRK SHARE COPY LINK FACEBOOK X LINKEDIN MASTODON PRINT The U.S. has designated North Korea as a country “not fully cooperating” with counterterrorism efforts for the 29th consecutive year, a move that blocks the sale of American weapons and defense services under U.S. law. The State Department announced the decision on Monday while releasing its annual list of countries that fail to meet U.S. standards for counterterrorism cooperation. Alongside North Korea, Iran, Syria and Venezuela are also listed, as well as Cuba, which was newly reinstated after being removed last year. The U.S. has designated North Korea as a country “not fully cooperating” with counterterrorism efforts for the 29th consecutive year, a move that blocks the sale of American weapons and defense services under U.S. law. The State Department announced the decision on Monday while releasing its annual list of countries that fail to meet U.S. standards for counterterrorism cooperation. Alongside North Korea, Iran, Syria and Venezuela are also listed, as well as Cuba, which was newly reinstated after being removed last year. © Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.

