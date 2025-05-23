 US intelligence warns North Korea in ‘strongest strategic position in decades’ | NK News
US intelligence warns North Korea in ‘strongest strategic position in decades’

New Defense Intelligence Agency report highlights expanding missile arsenal, WMD programs and deepening Russia ties
Shreyas Reddy May 23, 2025
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects a nuclear warhead that can fit onto short-range missiles | Image: Rodong Sinmun (March 28, 2023)

The U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) has issued a stark new assessment warning that North Korea is in its “strongest strategic position in decades,” with leader Kim Jong Un displaying growing confidence in his regime’s international legitimacy and security.

In its “2025 Worldwide Threat Assessment” report presented to the House of Representatives’ Armed Services Subcommittee on May 11 and published online this week, the DIA assessed that the DPRK now possesses military capabilities that can “hold at risk U.S. forces and U.S. allies in Northeast Asia” while posing a growing threat to the American homeland.

Shreyas Reddy

Shreyas Reddy

Shreyas Reddy is the Lead Correspondent at NK News, based in Seoul. He previously worked as a researcher at BBC Monitoring, where his work focused on news and key people and organizations from the Korean Peninsula, Japan, Southeast Asia and the Pacific. Follow him on Twitter.

