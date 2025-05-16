 US Forces Korea serves roles beyond deterring North Korea, commander says | NK News
US Forces Korea serves roles beyond deterring North Korea, commander says

Gen. Xavier Brunson stresses need for US troops on peninsula to counter China and Russia under Indo-Pacific strategy
Jooheon Kim May 16, 2025
US Forces Korea serves roles beyond deterring North Korea, commander says
Gen. Xavier Brunson, commander of U.S. Forces Korea and the combined U.S.-South Korea forces, speaks at the Land Forces Pacific (LANPAC) Symposium in Hawaii on May 15, 2025. | Image: U.S. Army

American troops stationed on the Korean Peninsula serve purposes beyond deterring North Korea, the commander of U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) stated this week, stressing the need to maintain U.S. ground forces in the country to counter threats from China and Russia.

Speaking at the Land Forces Pacific (LANPAC) Symposium in Hawaii on Thursday, Gen. Xavier Brunson explained that U.S. troops stationed in South Korea play a vital role in overcoming the "tyranny of distance,” which he described as a major challenge to military operations across the vast Indo-Pacific region.

About the Author

Jooheon Kim

Jooheon Kim

Jooheon Kim is a Correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Aju News Corporation where he covered South Korea's economy and tech sectors, K-pop and inter-Korean politics.

View more articles by Jooheon KimEMAILLinkedinGot a news tip?Let us know!
