 US Congress’ think tank raises estimate for size of North Korean nuclear arsenal | NK News
NK News Logo
May 29, 2025May 29, 2025
NK News Logo

Get behind the headlines
News

US Congress’ think tank raises estimate for size of North Korean nuclear arsenal

Congressional Research Service says DPRK has fissile material for up to 90 warheads after revealing new enrichment sites
Jooheon Kim May 27, 2025
Copy Icon COPY LINKMastodon Icon MASTODON
US Congress’ think tank raises estimate for size of North Korean nuclear arsenal
North Korea simultaneously launches 18 missiles. | Image: Rodong Sinmun (May 31, 2024)

North Korea has produced enough fissile material to build up to 90 nuclear warheads, and may have already assembled approximately 50 of them, according to a new report by the U.S. Congress’ think tank.

The report, published Friday, updates the Congressional Research Service’s (CRS) assessment of “North Korea’s Nuclear Weapons and Missile Programs” to reflect new estimates from non-governmental experts that indicate a significant increase in North Korea’s fissile material stockpile. 

Try unlimited access
Only $1 for four weeks

  • Unlimited access to all of NK News: reporting, investigations, analysis
  • Year-one discount if you continue past $1 trial period
  • The NK News Daily Update, an email newsletter to keep you in the loop
  • Searchable archive of all content, photo galleries, special columns
  • Contact NK News reporters with tips or requests for reporting
Get unlimited access to all NK News content, including original reporting, investigations, and analyses by our team of DPRK experts.
Subscribe now

All major cards accepted. No commitments – you can cancel any time.

© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group.

Never miss a beat. Try the new mobile app.

Recent Stories

Lee Jae-myung ‘better positioned’ to advance North Korean human rights: Adviser
Lee Jae-myung ‘better positioned’ to advance North Korean human rights: Adviser
Whether ROK needs nukes to deter North Korea dominates last presidential debate
Whether ROK needs nukes to deter North Korea dominates last presidential debate
North Korean security chief departs for Moscow, expected to meet Sergei Shoigu
North Korean security chief departs for Moscow, expected to meet Sergei Shoigu

About the Author

Jooheon Kim

Jooheon Kim

Jooheon Kim is a Correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Aju News Corporation where he covered South Korea's economy and tech sectors, K-pop and inter-Korean politics.

View more articles by Jooheon KimEMAILLinkedinGot a news tip?Let us know!
© 2025, Korea Risk Group (NK Consulting Inc.). All Rights Reserved