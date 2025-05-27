US Congress’ think tank raises estimate for size of North Korean nuclear arsenal | NK News

About the Author
Jooheon Kim
Jooheon Kim is a Correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Aju News Corporation where he covered South Korea's economy and tech sectors, K-pop and inter-Korean politics.
Get behind the headlines
|
News
US Congress’ think tank raises estimate for size of North Korean nuclear arsenal
Congressional Research Service says DPRK has fissile material for up to 90 warheads after revealing new enrichment sites
North Korea has produced enough fissile material to build up to 90 nuclear warheads, and may have already assembled approximately 50 of them, according to a new report by the U.S. Congress’ think tank.
The report, published Friday, updates the Congressional Research Service’s (CRS) assessment of “North Korea’s Nuclear Weapons and Missile Programs” to reflect new estimates from non-governmental experts that indicate a significant increase in North Korea’s fissile material stockpile.
North Korea has produced enough fissile material to build up to 90 nuclear warheads, and may have already assembled approximately 50 of them, according to a new report by the U.S. Congress’ think tank.
The report, published Friday, updates the Congressional Research Service’s (CRS) assessment of “North Korea’s Nuclear Weapons and Missile Programs” to reflect new estimates from non-governmental experts that indicate a significant increase in North Korea’s fissile material stockpile.
© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
Get the Daily Update
Start your day with