US Congress’ think tank raises estimate for size of North Korean nuclear arsenal | NK News

North Korea has produced enough fissile material to build up to 90 nuclear warheads, and may have already assembled approximately 50 of them, according to a new report by the U.S. Congress’ think tank.

The report, published Friday, updates the Congressional Research Service’s (CRS) assessment of “North Korea’s Nuclear Weapons and Missile Programs” to reflect new estimates from non-governmental experts that indicate a significant increase in North Korea’s fissile material stockpile.