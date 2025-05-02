 US blacklists Cambodian firm for aiding North Korean crypto laundering | NK News
May 06, 2025May 06, 2025
US blacklists Cambodian firm for aiding North Korean crypto laundering

Huione Group accused of facilitating DPRK cybercrime in first US action against Pyongyang’s operations under Trump
Shreyas Reddy May 2, 2025
US blacklists Cambodian firm for aiding North Korean crypto laundering
Chinese, North Korean, Thai and Malaysian currency notes | Image: NK Pro (April 2017)

The U.S. moved to cut off a Cambodia-based financial services network from the American banking system on Thursday over its links to North Korean cryptocurrency laundering, marking the Trump administration’s first announcement of measures tackling Pyongyang’s illicit cyber operations.

The U.S. Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) announced in a press release that it has flagged the Huione Group as a “financial institution of primary money laundering concern” under the Patriot Act for facilitating the laundering of illicit funds worth over $4 billion since 2021, including at least $37 million in cryptocurrency stolen by DPRK cybercriminals.

Shreyas Reddy

Shreyas Reddy

Shreyas Reddy is the Lead Correspondent at NK News, based in Seoul. He previously worked as a researcher at BBC Monitoring, where his work focused on news and key people and organizations from the Korean Peninsula, Japan, Southeast Asia and the Pacific.

