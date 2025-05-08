US accuses Russia of obstructing North Korea sanctions enforcement at UNSC | NK News

The U.S. and its allies excoriated North Korea on Wednesday over its continued development of nuclear weapons and deepening military cooperation with Russia in the Ukraine war, speaking at a U.N. Security Council (UNSC) meeting on Pyongyang’s sanctions violations.

But Moscow’s representative defended his country’s alliance with the DPRK and accused the West of harboring a “Cold War” mentality, betraying continuing UNSC division over the international sanctions regime.