US accuses Russia of obstructing North Korea sanctions enforcement at UNSC | NK News

US accuses Russia of obstructing North Korea sanctions enforcement at UNSC

Security Council meeting foregrounds continuing divisions over DPRK, one year after dissolution of Panel of Experts
Jooheon Kim May 8, 2025
U.S. Ambassador Dorothy Shea and DPRK Ambassador Kim Song speak during a U.N. Security Council meeting. | Image: U.N. Web TV (May 7, 2025), edited by NK News

The U.S. and its allies excoriated North Korea on Wednesday over its continued development of nuclear weapons and deepening military cooperation with Russia in the Ukraine war, speaking at a U.N. Security Council (UNSC) meeting on Pyongyang’s sanctions violations.

But Moscow’s representative defended his country’s alliance with the DPRK and accused the West of harboring a “Cold War” mentality, betraying continuing UNSC division over the international sanctions regime.

