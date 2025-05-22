 Ukrainian lawmakers push to designate North Korea as ‘aggressor state’ | NK News
Ukrainian lawmakers push to designate North Korea as ‘aggressor state’

Parliamentary resolution calls for international community to recognize DPRK military support for Russia’s invasion
Anton Sokolin May 22, 2025
A plenary session at the Ukrainian parliament on May 16, 2025 | Image: Ukraine's Rada

A group of Ukrainian lawmakers is pushing to designate North Korea as an “aggressor state” over its support for Russia’s invasion, putting forward a new resolution calling on the international community to hold Pyongyang accountable for sending weapons and troops.

The draft resolution submitted to the Ukrainian parliament on Monday outlines plans to appeal to major international organizations to designate the DPRK as an aggressor and draw attention “to the DPRK’s role in supporting and enabling” Russia’s aggression.

