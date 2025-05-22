Ukrainian lawmakers push to designate North Korea as ‘aggressor state’ | NK News

A group of Ukrainian lawmakers is pushing to designate North Korea as an “aggressor state” over its support for Russia’s invasion, putting forward a new resolution calling on the international community to hold Pyongyang accountable for sending weapons and troops.

The draft resolution submitted to the Ukrainian parliament on Monday outlines plans to appeal to major international organizations to designate the DPRK as an aggressor and draw attention “to the DPRK’s role in supporting and enabling” Russia’s aggression.