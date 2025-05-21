Trump should reorient US policy toward stable coexistence with North Korea | NK News

Trump should reorient US policy toward stable coexistence with North Korea
The status quo of denuclearization through pressure has failed to cow Pyongyang, whose nukes now pose unacceptable risks
Images: Trump White House, ROK military and KCNA, edited by NK News
Editor’s note: The following article is an opinion piece by Frank Aum, formerly the senior expert on Northeast Asia at the United States Institute of Peace. Views expressed in opinion articles are exclusively the author’s own and do not represent those of NK News.
Editor’s note: The following article is an opinion piece by Frank Aum, formerly the senior expert on Northeast Asia at the United States Institute of Peace. Views expressed in opinion articles are exclusively the author’s own and do not represent those of NK News.
Try unlimited access
Only $1 for four weeks
-
Unlimited access to all of NK News: reporting, investigations, analysis
-
Year-one discount if you continue past $1 trial period
-
The NK News Daily Update, an email newsletter to keep you in the loop
-
Searchable archive of all content, photo galleries, special columns
-
Contact NK News reporters with tips or requests for reporting
Get unlimited access to all NK News content, including original reporting, investigations, and analyses by our team of DPRK experts.
Subscribe
now
All major cards accepted. No commitments – you can cancel any time.
© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for
commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group.