Trump should reorient US policy toward stable coexistence with North Korea | NK News

Opinion Trump should reorient US policy toward stable coexistence with North Korea The status quo of denuclearization through pressure has failed to cow Pyongyang, whose nukes now pose unacceptable risks SHARE COPY LINK FACEBOOK X LINKEDIN MASTODON PRINT Editor’s note: The following article is an opinion piece by Frank Aum, formerly the senior expert on Northeast Asia at the United States Institute of Peace. Views expressed in opinion articles are exclusively the author’s own and do not represent those of NK News. Editor’s note: The following article is an opinion piece by Frank Aum, formerly the senior expert on Northeast Asia at the United States Institute of Peace. Views expressed in opinion articles are exclusively the author’s own and do not represent those of NK News. © Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.

No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group. Trending