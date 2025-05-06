Top Belarusian officials begin three-day trip to North Korea: State media | NK News

About the Author
Anton Sokolin
Anton Sokolin is the data correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Reuters, TASS and the Korea Trade Promotion Corporation (KOTRA).
Top Belarusian officials begin three-day trip to North Korea: State media
Delegation led by deputy PM is expected to discuss trade and commercial exchanges during meeting of economic commission
High-level Belarusian officials are set to begin a three-day visit to North Korea on Tuesday, with trade and commercial exchanges expected to take center stage in talks with their counterparts, according to state media.
The trip comes at the invitation of the DPRK government and will run through Friday, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported in a brief article.
