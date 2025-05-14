State Department bans use of US passports for travel to North Korea for 9th year | NK News

News State Department bans use of US passports for travel to North Korea for 9th year Washington cites ‘serious risk’ of arrest and detention to justify restrictions, which now extend through Aug. 2026 SHARE COPY LINK FACEBOOK X LINKEDIN MASTODON PRINT The State Department has extended its ban on the use of U.S. passports to travel to North Korea for the ninth consecutive year, citing ongoing concerns over the safety of U.S. nationals in the country. According to a public notice scheduled for publication on Wednesday, the travel restriction will remain in effect through Aug. 31, 2026 unless it is further extended or revoked. The latest extension was signed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio on April 21 and takes effect on Sept. 1. The State Department has extended its ban on the use of U.S. passports to travel to North Korea for the ninth consecutive year, citing ongoing concerns over the safety of U.S. nationals in the country. According to a public notice scheduled for publication on Wednesday, the travel restriction will remain in effect through Aug. 31, 2026 unless it is further extended or revoked. The latest extension was signed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio on April 21 and takes effect on Sept. 1. © Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.

