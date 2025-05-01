 South Korea stages major naval drills following North Korea’s warship reveal | NK News
NK News Logo
May 05, 2025May 05, 2025
NK News Logo

Get behind the headlines
News

South Korea stages major naval drills following North Korea’s warship reveal

Exercise in waters around peninsula aims to showcase readiness with US as DPRK signals more assertive maritime posture
Jooheon Kim May 1, 2025
Copy Icon COPY LINKMastodon Icon MASTODON
South Korea stages major naval drills following North Korea’s warship reveal
A helicopter approaches the ROKS Wonsan (MLS, 2,600 tons) during a large-scale fleet combat exercise on April 29, 2025. | Image: ROK navy

South Korea’s navy carried out a large-scale fleet combat exercise this week in the Yellow Sea and water south of the peninsula, days after North Korea unveiled its largest-ever warship and conducted missile tests from the new destroyer under Kim Jong Un’s supervision.

The drills, which ran from Monday to Thursday, were aimed at bolstering operational readiness and demonstrating an "overwhelming posture of military preparedness" in response to rising tensions on the Korean Peninsula, according to the ROK navy. 

Try unlimited access
Only $1 for four weeks

  • Unlimited access to all of NK News: reporting, investigations, analysis
  • Year-one discount if you continue past $1 trial period
  • The NK News Daily Update, an email newsletter to keep you in the loop
  • Searchable archive of all content, photo galleries, special columns
  • Contact NK News reporters with tips or requests for reporting
Get unlimited access to all NK News content, including original reporting, investigations, and analyses by our team of DPRK experts.
Subscribe now

All major cards accepted. No commitments – you can cancel any time.

© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group.

Never miss a beat. Try the new mobile app.

Recent Stories

Han Duck-soo launches presidential bid, vowing tough but open North Korea policy
Han Duck-soo launches presidential bid, vowing tough but open North Korea policy
ROK education chief warns of North Korea threats after taking charge of military
ROK education chief warns of North Korea threats after taking charge of military
What North Korea stands to lose if US Forces Korea expands mission to China
What North Korea stands to lose if US Forces Korea expands mission to China

About the Author

Jooheon Kim

Jooheon Kim

Jooheon Kim is a Correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Aju News Corporation where he covered South Korea's economy and tech sectors, K-pop and inter-Korean politics.

View more articles by Jooheon KimEMAILLinkedinGot a news tip?Let us know!
© 2025, Korea Risk Group (NK Consulting Inc.). All Rights Reserved