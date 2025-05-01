South Korea stages major naval drills following North Korea’s warship reveal | NK News

About the Author
Jooheon Kim
Jooheon Kim is a Correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Aju News Corporation where he covered South Korea's economy and tech sectors, K-pop and inter-Korean politics.
Get behind the headlines
|
News
South Korea stages major naval drills following North Korea’s warship reveal
Exercise in waters around peninsula aims to showcase readiness with US as DPRK signals more assertive maritime posture
South Korea’s navy carried out a large-scale fleet combat exercise this week in the Yellow Sea and water south of the peninsula, days after North Korea unveiled its largest-ever warship and conducted missile tests from the new destroyer under Kim Jong Un’s supervision.
The drills, which ran from Monday to Thursday, were aimed at bolstering operational readiness and demonstrating an "overwhelming posture of military preparedness" in response to rising tensions on the Korean Peninsula, according to the ROK navy.
South Korea’s navy carried out a large-scale fleet combat exercise this week in the Yellow Sea and water south of the peninsula, days after North Korea unveiled its largest-ever warship and conducted missile tests from the new destroyer under Kim Jong Un’s supervision.
The drills, which ran from Monday to Thursday, were aimed at bolstering operational readiness and demonstrating an "overwhelming posture of military preparedness" in response to rising tensions on the Korean Peninsula, according to the ROK navy.
© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
Get the Daily Update
Start your day with