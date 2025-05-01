South Korea stages major naval drills following North Korea’s warship reveal | NK News

South Korea’s navy carried out a large-scale fleet combat exercise this week in the Yellow Sea and water south of the peninsula, days after North Korea unveiled its largest-ever warship and conducted missile tests from the new destroyer under Kim Jong Un’s supervision.

The drills, which ran from Monday to Thursday, were aimed at bolstering operational readiness and demonstrating an "overwhelming posture of military preparedness" in response to rising tensions on the Korean Peninsula, according to the ROK navy.