South Korea resumes limited tours to Panmunjom after 18-month suspension | NK News

About the Author
Jooheon Kim
Jooheon Kim is a Correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Aju News Corporation where he covered South Korea's economy and tech sectors, K-pop and inter-Korean politics.
South Korea resumes limited tours to Panmunjom after 18-month suspension
But border village remains closed to public nearly 2 years after Travis King’s defection to North Korea during tour
Limited civilian tours of the inter-Korean border village of Panmunjom will resume on Friday for the first time in 18 months, according to Seoul, following a lengthy suspension due to heightened tensions with North Korea and the high-profile defection of U.S. soldier Travis King.
South Korea’s unification ministry announced on Thursday that a special tour will take place on Friday for 17 trainees from the Unification Policy Leadership program under the National Institute for Unification Education.
