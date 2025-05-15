South Korea resumes limited tours to Panmunjom after 18-month suspension | NK News

Limited civilian tours of the inter-Korean border village of Panmunjom will resume on Friday for the first time in 18 months, according to Seoul, following a lengthy suspension due to heightened tensions with North Korea and the high-profile defection of U.S. soldier Travis King.

South Korea’s unification ministry announced on Thursday that a special tour will take place on Friday for 17 trainees from the Unification Policy Leadership program under the National Institute for Unification Education.