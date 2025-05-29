 Shoigu praises North Korean troops for defending Kursk as if ‘own motherland’ | NK News
May 30, 2025May 30, 2025
Shoigu praises North Korean troops for defending Kursk as if ‘own motherland’

Russian security chief says allies share ‘same trench’ in fight against Ukraine and West, meeting with DPRK counterpart
Anton Sokolin May 29, 2025
DPRK State Security Minister Ri Chang Dae (third from right in the front row) attending a security meeting in Moscow on May 28, 2025. Ri is standing beside Russia’s spy chief Sergei Naryshkin. | Image: Russia’s Security Council

Russian security chief Sergei Shoigu lauded North Korea for sharing the “same trench” in the fight to build a new global order, thanking DPRK troops who defended the Kursk region against Ukraine’s incursion “as if it was their own motherland.”

The secretary of Russia’s Security Council made the remarks during a meeting with DPRK State Security Minister Ri Chang Dae on the sidelines of a security forum in Moscow on Wednesday, according to Russian state-run news agencies. He also announced that Russian party and parliamentary delegations will visit Pyongyang in August and October to mark major DPRK holidays.

