Seoul says it hasn’t discussed possible withdrawal of US troops with Washington | NK News

Seoul says it hasn’t discussed possible withdrawal of US troops with Washington

Statement follows report that Pentagon is considering relocating 4,500 soldiers deployed to counter North Korea
Jooheon Kim | Shreyas Reddy May 23, 2025
A U.S. soldier undergoing firearm training. | Image: U.S. Forces Korea shared via Facebook (Feb. 18, 2025)

The U.S. and South Korea have not had any discussions about the possible withdrawal of American troops stationed on the Korean Peninsula to deter North Korean aggression, Seoul’s defense ministry said Friday, following a report that Washington is considering reducing its military presence.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday that the Pentagon is preparing an option to relocate around 4,500 of the approximately 28,500 U.S. troops stationed in South Korea to bases in Guam and elsewhere in the Indo-Pacific region. 

About the Authors

Jooheon Kim

Jooheon Kim

Jooheon Kim is a Correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Aju News Corporation where he covered South Korea's economy and tech sectors, K-pop and inter-Korean politics.

View more articles by Jooheon KimEMAILLinkedinGot a news tip?Let us know!
Shreyas Reddy

Shreyas Reddy

Shreyas Reddy is the Lead Correspondent at NK News, based in Seoul. He previously worked as a researcher at BBC Monitoring, where his work focused on news and key people and organizations from the Korean Peninsula, Japan, Southeast Asia and the Pacific. Follow him on Twitter.

View more articles by Shreyas ReddyEMAILTwitterLinkedinGot a news tip?Let us know!
