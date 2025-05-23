Seoul says it hasn’t discussed possible withdrawal of US troops with Washington | NK News

News Seoul says it hasn’t discussed possible withdrawal of US troops with Washington Statement follows report that Pentagon is considering relocating 4,500 soldiers deployed to counter North Korea SHARE COPY LINK FACEBOOK X LINKEDIN MASTODON PRINT The U.S. and South Korea have not had any discussions about the possible withdrawal of American troops stationed on the Korean Peninsula to deter North Korean aggression, Seoul’s defense ministry said Friday, following a report that Washington is considering reducing its military presence. The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday that the Pentagon is preparing an option to relocate around 4,500 of the approximately 28,500 U.S. troops stationed in South Korea to bases in Guam and elsewhere in the Indo-Pacific region. The U.S. and South Korea have not had any discussions about the possible withdrawal of American troops stationed on the Korean Peninsula to deter North Korean aggression, Seoul’s defense ministry said Friday, following a report that Washington is considering reducing its military presence. The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday that the Pentagon is preparing an option to relocate around 4,500 of the approximately 28,500 U.S. troops stationed in South Korea to bases in Guam and elsewhere in the Indo-Pacific region. © Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.

