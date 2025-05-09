Seoul celebrates achievements in ‘extending freedom’ to North Koreans under Yoon | NK News

Seoul has released a new report celebrating achievements in “extending freedom” to North Koreans under the unification doctrine that President Yoon Suk-yeol introduced last year, despite his impeachment over his ill-fated declaration of martial law.

Unveiled by the unification ministry on Thursday, the 2025 Unification White Paper outlines a range of policy efforts launched during Yoon’s term, including the establishment of North Korean Defectors’ Day, the provision of 18 billion won ($1.28 million) to civil society organizations to raise awareness about DPRK human rights and the start of construction on a major human rights center in Seoul.