Seoul celebrates achievements in ‘extending freedom’ to North Koreans under Yoon | NK News

 Seoul celebrates achievements in 'extending freedom' to North Koreans under Yoon
May 10, 2025May 10, 2025
Seoul celebrates achievements in ‘extending freedom’ to North Koreans under Yoon

Unification ministry cites support for human rights and defectors, despite Yoon’s impeachment and looming election
Jooheon Kim May 9, 2025
Yoon Suk-yeol at the National Liberation Day celebration | Image: ROK Presidential Office (Aug. 15, 2024)

Seoul has released a new report celebrating achievements in “extending freedom” to North Koreans under the unification doctrine that President Yoon Suk-yeol introduced last year, despite his impeachment over his ill-fated declaration of martial law.

Unveiled by the unification ministry on Thursday, the 2025 Unification White Paper outlines a range of policy efforts launched during Yoon’s term, including the establishment of North Korean Defectors’ Day, the provision of 18 billion won ($1.28 million) to civil society organizations to raise awareness about DPRK human rights and the start of construction on a major human rights center in Seoul.

Jooheon Kim is a Correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Aju News Corporation where he covered South Korea's economy and tech sectors, K-pop and inter-Korean politics.

