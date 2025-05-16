 Security Council hears testimony about North Korean abductions during Korean War | NK News
NK News Logo
May 16, 2025May 16, 2025
NK News Logo

Get behind the headlines
News

Security Council hears testimony about North Korean abductions during Korean War

South Korean woman whose father went missing calls for action to hold DPRK accountable for ‘ongoing crime’
Alannah Hill May 16, 2025
Copy Icon COPY LINKMastodon Icon MASTODON
Security Council hears testimony about North Korean abductions during Korean War
Sung-Eui Lee, the daughter of a South Korean man abducted by North Korean forces during the Korean War, speaks at a U.N. Security Council session dedicated to protecting civilians in warfare. | Image: Screenshot from UN Web TV

A South Korean woman whose father was abducted by North Korean forces during the Korean War called for international action to resolve the fate of tens of thousands of missing persons from the conflict, speaking at a U.N. Security Council session dedicated to protecting civilians in warfare on Thursday.  

Sung-Eui Lee told the council that she was just 18 months old when her father, Jong-Ryong Lee, was taken to the North during the 1950-53 war, denouncing the DPRK’s “ongoing crime” and calling it the largest case of enforced disappearance in modern history.

Try unlimited access
Only $1 for four weeks

  • Unlimited access to all of NK News: reporting, investigations, analysis
  • Year-one discount if you continue past $1 trial period
  • The NK News Daily Update, an email newsletter to keep you in the loop
  • Searchable archive of all content, photo galleries, special columns
  • Contact NK News reporters with tips or requests for reporting
Get unlimited access to all NK News content, including original reporting, investigations, and analyses by our team of DPRK experts.
Subscribe now

All major cards accepted. No commitments – you can cancel any time.

© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group.

Never miss a beat. Try the new mobile app.

Recent Stories

Number of North Korean defectors in South’s public sector hits record high
Number of North Korean defectors in South’s public sector hits record high
How North Korean literature celebrates the ‘hidden heroes’ of everyday life
How North Korean literature celebrates the ‘hidden heroes’ of everyday life
How a new film imagines a North Korean defector's life in the gay community
How a new film imagines a North Korean defector's life in the gay community

About the Author

Alannah Hill

Alannah Hill

Alannah Hill works as Deputy Managing Editor at Korea Risk Group. Prior to working at the JoongAng Daily as an editor and KBS as a radio news anchor in Seoul, she worked as a radio reporter at RTHK in Hong Kong and as a reporter at Xinhua news agency in Ireland.

View more articles by Alannah HillEMAILTwitterLinkedinGot a news tip?Let us know!
© 2025, Korea Risk Group (NK Consulting Inc.). All Rights Reserved