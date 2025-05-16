Security Council hears testimony about North Korean abductions during Korean War | NK News

News Security Council hears testimony about North Korean abductions during Korean War South Korean woman whose father went missing calls for action to hold DPRK accountable for ‘ongoing crime’ SHARE COPY LINK FACEBOOK X LINKEDIN MASTODON PRINT A South Korean woman whose father was abducted by North Korean forces during the Korean War called for international action to resolve the fate of tens of thousands of missing persons from the conflict, speaking at a U.N. Security Council session dedicated to protecting civilians in warfare on Thursday. Sung-Eui Lee told the council that she was just 18 months old when her father, Jong-Ryong Lee, was taken to the North during the 1950-53 war, denouncing the DPRK’s “ongoing crime” and calling it the largest case of enforced disappearance in modern history. A South Korean woman whose father was abducted by North Korean forces during the Korean War called for international action to resolve the fate of tens of thousands of missing persons from the conflict, speaking at a U.N. Security Council session dedicated to protecting civilians in warfare on Thursday. Sung-Eui Lee told the council that she was just 18 months old when her father, Jong-Ryong Lee, was taken to the North during the 1950-53 war, denouncing the DPRK’s “ongoing crime” and calling it the largest case of enforced disappearance in modern history. © Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.

No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group. Trending