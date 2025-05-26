 Sanctioned peanuts and other North Korean goods set to enter Russia: Records | NK News
Sanctioned peanuts and other North Korean goods set to enter Russia: Records

Official filings show Russian firms are looking to import agricultural goods, medicines and ginseng beverages from DPRK
Anton Sokolin May 26, 2025
Sanctioned peanuts and other North Korean goods set to enter Russia: Records
Image: Eric Lafforgue (2008)

North Korea is set to export sanctioned peanuts, herbal medicines, ginseng teas and a number of other products to Russia, official documents show, as DPRK businesses continue to push into the market following recent deals on beer, medicines and apples.

Russian firms Imex Global and Gradient Company, along with a sole proprietor known for business ties with North Korea, have teamed up with different DPRK firms to import new goods, according to records by Russia’s Federal Service for Accreditation (FSA). These companies include Korea Taedonggang Trading Corporation, Pugang Pharmaceutical Corporation and the Kaesong Koryo Insam Processing Factory.

