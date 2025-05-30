 Russia gave North Korea advanced air defenses over Ukraine war support: Report | NK News
Russia gave North Korea advanced air defenses over Ukraine war support: Report

Multilateral Sanctions Monitoring Team created to replace UN panel documents ‘unlawful’ arms transfers in first report
Anton Sokolin May 30, 2025
Russia's Pantsir-S1 surface-to-air missile system mounted on a Kamaz truck | Image: vitalykuzmin.net via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Russia has provided North Korea with advanced air defense equipment, anti-aircraft missiles and electronic warfare systems to North Korea in return for its extensive military support for Moscow’s war against Ukraine, according to a new report by a team seeking to succeed U.N. sanctions monitors.

The Multilateral Sanctions Monitoring Team (MSMT), created in Oct. 2024 in response to the dissolution of the U.N. Panel of Experts, released its inaugural report on Thursday focusing on the two countries’ “unlawful” military cooperation, including mutual arms transfers, troop and labor deployments and financial transactions in violation of international sanctions.

© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group.

