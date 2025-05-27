ROK man arrested for helping North Korea rake in millions from gambling sites | NK News

About the Author
Anton Sokolin
Anton Sokolin is the data correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Reuters, TASS and the Korea Trade Promotion Corporation (KOTRA).
ROK man arrested for helping North Korea rake in millions from gambling sites
‘Ringleader’ of China-based syndicate worked with DPRK hackers to bring in over $17M for regime, prosecutors say
South Korean police have arrested an ROK national for allegedly working with North Korean cybercriminals to make and sell illegal gambling websites, raking in over $17 million for the Kim regime.
The 55-year-old man, reportedly surnamed Kim, faces charges of violating national security and concealing criminal proceeds, according to a statement by the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office on Monday.
