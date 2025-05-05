ROK frontrunner Lee Jae-myung calls for restoring military pact with North Korea | NK News

South Korean presidential frontrunner Lee Jae-myung has vowed to reinstate a 2018 inter-Korean military agreement and halt cross-border propaganda activities if elected, announcing North Korea policy plans aimed at improving the lives of border communities.
In a social media statement on Friday outlining campaign pledges for areas near the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), Lee emphasized the need to reduce military tensions and reestablish trust with North Korea.
