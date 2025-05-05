 ROK frontrunner Lee Jae-myung calls for restoring military pact with North Korea | NK News
ROK frontrunner Lee Jae-myung calls for restoring military pact with North Korea

Opposition candidate also vows to halt leaflet launches and loudspeaker broadcasts to improve lives of border residents
Joon Ha Park May 5, 2025
ROK frontrunner Lee Jae-myung calls for restoring military pact with North Korea
Lee Jae-myung, current presidential frontrunner and Democratic Party candidate, during the launch of his campaign team on April 29 | Image: Democratic Party of Korea

South Korean presidential frontrunner Lee Jae-myung has vowed to reinstate a 2018 inter-Korean military agreement and halt cross-border propaganda activities if elected, announcing North Korea policy plans aimed at improving the lives of border communities.

In a social media statement on Friday outlining campaign pledges for areas near the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), Lee emphasized the need to reduce military tensions and reestablish trust with North Korea.

About the Author

Joon Ha Park

Joon Ha Park

Joon Ha Park is a correspondent at Korea Risk Group. He has previously written on issues related to the two Koreas at The Peninsula Report, and appeared on ABC News Australia, Deutsche Welle and Monocle Radio. He specializes in offering in-depth analyses of South Korea’s defense policy, security relations and domestic politics for Korea Pro.

Joon Ha Park
