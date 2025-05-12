ROK activists launch leaflets toward North Korea calling for abductees’ return | NK News

About the Author
Jooheon Kim
Jooheon Kim is a Correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Aju News Corporation where he covered South Korea's economy and tech sectors, K-pop and inter-Korean politics.
Get behind the headlines
|
News
ROK activists launch leaflets toward North Korea calling for abductees’ return
Balloon launch comes after border residents blocked previous attempts due to concerns about DPRK trash balloons
A South Korean civic group representing families of North Korean abduction victims has launched balloons carrying thousands of leaflets toward the DPRK, after border residents and officials blocked several previous attempts due to concerns about aggravating inter-Korean tensions.
The Abductee’s Family Union released three leaflet balloons from a border area in Gangwon Province on Thursday night, according the group’s head Choi Sung-yong, appealing directly to Pyongyang to confirm the fate and facilitate the return of loved ones in decades-old cases of enforced disappearances attributed to the DPRK.
A South Korean civic group representing families of North Korean abduction victims has launched balloons carrying thousands of leaflets toward the DPRK, after border residents and officials blocked several previous attempts due to concerns about aggravating inter-Korean tensions.
The Abductee’s Family Union released three leaflet balloons from a border area in Gangwon Province on Thursday night, according the group’s head Choi Sung-yong, appealing directly to Pyongyang to confirm the fate and facilitate the return of loved ones in decades-old cases of enforced disappearances attributed to the DPRK.
© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
Get the Daily Update
Start your day with