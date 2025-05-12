 ROK activists launch leaflets toward North Korea calling for abductees’ return | NK News
NK News Logo
May 12, 2025May 12, 2025
NK News Logo

Get behind the headlines
News

ROK activists launch leaflets toward North Korea calling for abductees’ return

Balloon launch comes after border residents blocked previous attempts due to concerns about DPRK trash balloons
Jooheon Kim May 12, 2025
Copy Icon COPY LINKMastodon Icon MASTODON
ROK activists launch leaflets toward North Korea calling for abductees’ return
Choi Sung-yong (left) sends a video message, urging North Korea to repatriate abductees, prior to launching balloons. | Image: Abductee’s Family Union, edited by NK News (May 8, 2025)

A South Korean civic group representing families of North Korean abduction victims has launched balloons carrying thousands of leaflets toward the DPRK, after border residents and officials blocked several previous attempts due to concerns about aggravating inter-Korean tensions.

The Abductee’s Family Union released three leaflet balloons from a border area in Gangwon Province on Thursday night, according the group’s head Choi Sung-yong, appealing directly to Pyongyang to confirm the fate and facilitate the return of loved ones in decades-old cases of enforced disappearances attributed to the DPRK.

Try unlimited access
Only $1 for four weeks

  • Unlimited access to all of NK News: reporting, investigations, analysis
  • Year-one discount if you continue past $1 trial period
  • The NK News Daily Update, an email newsletter to keep you in the loop
  • Searchable archive of all content, photo galleries, special columns
  • Contact NK News reporters with tips or requests for reporting
Get unlimited access to all NK News content, including original reporting, investigations, and analyses by our team of DPRK experts.
Subscribe now

All major cards accepted. No commitments – you can cancel any time.

© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group.

Never miss a beat. Try the new mobile app.

Recent Stories

Presidential rivals offer conflicting visions for North Korea in policy pledges
Presidential rivals offer conflicting visions for North Korea in policy pledges
US, ROK stage naval drills on countering North Korean incursions over sea border
US, ROK stage naval drills on countering North Korean incursions over sea border
Seoul celebrates achievements in ‘extending freedom’ to North Koreans under Yoon
Seoul celebrates achievements in ‘extending freedom’ to North Koreans under Yoon

About the Author

Jooheon Kim

Jooheon Kim

Jooheon Kim is a Correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Aju News Corporation where he covered South Korea's economy and tech sectors, K-pop and inter-Korean politics.

View more articles by Jooheon KimEMAILLinkedinGot a news tip?Let us know!
© 2025, Korea Risk Group (NK Consulting Inc.). All Rights Reserved