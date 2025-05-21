 Rare UN meeting spotlights North Korea’s human rights abuses, support for Russia | NK News
May 21, 2025May 21, 2025
Rare UN meeting spotlights North Korea’s human rights abuses, support for Russia

Activists and defectors condemn regime for contributing to global instability, as DPRK dismisses critics as ‘scum’
Jooheon Kim May 21, 2025
North Korean defectors Kim Eun-ju and Kang Gyu-ri testify about human rights violations in the DPRK at the U.N. General Assembly. | Images: U.N. Web TV (May 20, 2025), edited by NK News

Activists, diplomats and North Korean escapees took to the podium at the U.N. General Assembly (UNGA) to testify about Pyongyang’s systematic abuse of human rights on Tuesday, including its dispatch of soldiers to fight Ukraine, in the first-ever meeting of its kind devoted to addressing the Kim regime’s record.

The gathering at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, which followed the passage of a resolution in December calling for a high-level meeting, featured speakers who linked DPRK rights violations to global instability and the country’s development of nuclear weapons, as well as calls for further investigation into abuses.

