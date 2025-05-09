Putin, Xi demand end to sanctions and ‘military pressure’ against North Korea | NK News

News Putin, Xi demand end to sanctions and ‘military pressure’ against North Korea Leaders of Russia and China denounce US policy in Asia ahead of Victory Day parade set to showcase their alignment SHARE COPY LINK FACEBOOK X LINKEDIN MASTODON PRINT The leaders of Russia and China urged an end to sanctions on North Korea following a meeting in Moscow on Thursday, ahead of Victory Day celebrations set to showcase their alignment against the U.S.-led global order. In a joint statement, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping called on “the relevant states to abandon the policy of unilateral coercive measures and military pressure” against the DPRK and “to refrain from further militarization of the Northeast Asian region and actions that provoke confrontation.” The leaders of Russia and China urged an end to sanctions on North Korea following a meeting in Moscow on Thursday, ahead of Victory Day celebrations set to showcase their alignment against the U.S.-led global order. In a joint statement, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping called on “the relevant states to abandon the policy of unilateral coercive measures and military pressure” against the DPRK and “to refrain from further militarization of the Northeast Asian region and actions that provoke confrontation.” © Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.

No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group. Trending