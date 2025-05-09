Putin, Xi demand end to sanctions and ‘military pressure’ against North Korea | NK News

About the Author
Putin, Xi demand end to sanctions and ‘military pressure’ against North Korea
Leaders of Russia and China denounce US policy in Asia ahead of Victory Day parade set to showcase their alignment
The leaders of Russia and China urged an end to sanctions on North Korea following a meeting in Moscow on Thursday, ahead of Victory Day celebrations set to showcase their alignment against the U.S.-led global order.
In a joint statement, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping called on “the relevant states to abandon the policy of unilateral coercive measures and military pressure” against the DPRK and “to refrain from further militarization of the Northeast Asian region and actions that provoke confrontation.”
