Putin, Xi demand end to sanctions and ‘military pressure’ against North Korea | NK News

May 09, 2025May 09, 2025
Putin, Xi demand end to sanctions and ‘military pressure’ against North Korea

Leaders of Russia and China denounce US policy in Asia ahead of Victory Day parade set to showcase their alignment
Anton Sokolin May 9, 2025
Russian and Chinese leaders Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping shaking hands during a summit in Moscow on May 8, 2025 | Image: Kremlin

The leaders of Russia and China urged an end to sanctions on North Korea following a meeting in Moscow on Thursday, ahead of Victory Day celebrations set to showcase their alignment against the U.S.-led global order.

In a joint statement, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping called on “the relevant states to abandon the policy of unilateral coercive measures and military pressure” against the DPRK and “to refrain from further militarization of the Northeast Asian region and actions that provoke confrontation.”

About the Author

Anton Sokolin

Anton Sokolin

Anton Sokolin is the data correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Reuters, TASS and the Korea Trade Promotion Corporation (KOTRA).

View more articles by Anton SokolinEMAILGot a news tip?Let us know!
