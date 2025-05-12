 Presidential rivals offer conflicting visions for North Korea in policy pledges | NK News
May 13, 2025May 13, 2025
Presidential rivals offer conflicting visions for North Korea in policy pledges

Lee Jae-myung and Kim Moon-soo both call for strengthening US-ROK alliance but differ on need for nukes and engagement
Shreyas Reddy May 12, 2025
Kim Moon-soo (right) and Lee Jae-myung | Images: Kim Moon-soo via Facebook (May 6, 2025) and Lee Jae-myung via Facebook (Aug. 18, 2024), edited by NK News

South Korea kicked off the official start of campaigning for the upcoming presidential election on Monday, with the two leading contenders outlining how they plan to approach North Korea in a series of policy pledges.

Lee Jae-myung of the opposition Democratic Party (DP) and Kim Moon-soo of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) will face off in the June 3 election, with Lee heavily favored to win amid public backlash against impeached President Yoon Suk-yeol and his party.

