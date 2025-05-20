 North Korean university delegation visits Russia to discuss ways to boost ties | NK News
North Korean university delegation visits Russia to discuss ways to boost ties

Heads of 10 DPRK schools to attend forum in Vladivostok, while envoy says high-level exchanges likely later this year
Alannah Hill May 20, 2025
North Korean university delegation visits Russia to discuss ways to boost ties
Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora and a delegation of heads of North Korean universities prior to its departure to attend the Forum of Rectors at Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok | Image: Russian Embassy in the DPRK via Telegram

The heads of 10 North Korean universities departed for the Russian Far East this week for an event on strengthening ties in education, the latest bilateral effort to expand upon their military cooperation over the war in Ukraine.

The DPRK delegation headed by Vice Minister of Education Ri Chang Sik is set to attend the Forum of Rectors at Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok, with Russian Ambassador Alexander Matsegora personally seeing them off at Pyongyang International Airport on Monday, according to the Russian Embassy the following day. 

About the Author

Alannah Hill

Alannah Hill

Alannah Hill works as Deputy Managing Editor at Korea Risk Group. Prior to working at the JoongAng Daily as an editor and KBS as a radio news anchor in Seoul, she worked as a radio reporter at RTHK in Hong Kong and as a reporter at Xinhua news agency in Ireland.

View more articles by Alannah HillEMAILTwitterLinkedinGot a news tip?Let us know!
