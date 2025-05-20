North Korean university delegation visits Russia to discuss ways to boost ties | NK News

News North Korean university delegation visits Russia to discuss ways to boost ties Heads of 10 DPRK schools to attend forum in Vladivostok, while envoy says high-level exchanges likely later this year SHARE COPY LINK FACEBOOK X LINKEDIN MASTODON PRINT The heads of 10 North Korean universities departed for the Russian Far East this week for an event on strengthening ties in education, the latest bilateral effort to expand upon their military cooperation over the war in Ukraine. The DPRK delegation headed by Vice Minister of Education Ri Chang Sik is set to attend the Forum of Rectors at Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok, with Russian Ambassador Alexander Matsegora personally seeing them off at Pyongyang International Airport on Monday, according to the Russian Embassy the following day. The heads of 10 North Korean universities departed for the Russian Far East this week for an event on strengthening ties in education, the latest bilateral effort to expand upon their military cooperation over the war in Ukraine. The DPRK delegation headed by Vice Minister of Education Ri Chang Sik is set to attend the Forum of Rectors at Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok, with Russian Ambassador Alexander Matsegora personally seeing them off at Pyongyang International Airport on Monday, according to the Russian Embassy the following day. © Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.

