North Korean threats, Trump policy pushing ROK and Japan to go nuclear: Fukuyama | NK News

North Korean weapons threats and diminishing prospects for trilateral cooperation with the U.S. may soon leave South Korea and Japan with little choice but to go nuclear, according to Francis Fukuyama, one of the world’s most influential international relations scholars.
In a wide-ranging virtual symposium organized by the Institute for Corean-American Studies, Fukuyama said U.S. President Donald Trump will likely take a “particularly unpredictable” approach to dealing with the DPRK, highlighting his quest to make “the biggest deal in human history” with Kim Jong Un during a period of summits in 2018 and 2019.
North Korean weapons threats and diminishing prospects for trilateral cooperation with the U.S. may soon leave South Korea and Japan with little choice but to go nuclear, according to Francis Fukuyama, one of the world’s most influential international relations scholars.
In a wide-ranging virtual symposium organized by the Institute for Corean-American Studies, Fukuyama said U.S. President Donald Trump will likely take a “particularly unpredictable” approach to dealing with the DPRK, highlighting his quest to make “the biggest deal in human history” with Kim Jong Un during a period of summits in 2018 and 2019.
Try unlimited access
Only $1 for four weeks
-
Unlimited access to all of NK News: reporting, investigations, analysis
-
Year-one discount if you continue past $1 trial period
-
The NK News Daily Update, an email newsletter to keep you in the loop
-
Searchable archive of all content, photo galleries, special columns
-
Contact NK News reporters with tips or requests for reporting
Get unlimited access to all NK News content, including original reporting, investigations, and analyses by our team of DPRK experts.
Subscribe
now
All major cards accepted. No commitments – you can cancel any time.