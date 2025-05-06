 North Korean threats, Trump policy pushing ROK and Japan to go nuclear: Fukuyama | NK News
NK News Logo
May 07, 2025May 07, 2025
NK News Logo

Get behind the headlines
News

North Korean threats, Trump policy pushing ROK and Japan to go nuclear: Fukuyama

Influential scholar says US leader would rather make deal with Pyongyang than support allies and bolster trilateral ties
Shreyas Reddy May 7, 2025
Copy Icon COPY LINKMastodon Icon MASTODON
North Korean threats, Trump policy pushing ROK and Japan to go nuclear: Fukuyama
Francis Fukuyama delivering a speech in 2016 | Image: Fronteiras do Pensamento Sao Paulo via Flickr (CC-BY-SA 2.0) (July 6, 2016)

North Korean weapons threats and diminishing prospects for trilateral cooperation with the U.S. may soon leave South Korea and Japan with little choice but to go nuclear, according to Francis Fukuyama, one of the world’s most influential international relations scholars.

In a wide-ranging virtual symposium organized by the Institute for Corean-American Studies, Fukuyama said U.S. President Donald Trump will likely take a “particularly unpredictable” approach to dealing with the DPRK, highlighting his quest to make “the biggest deal in human history” with Kim Jong Un during a period of summits in 2018 and 2019.

Try unlimited access
Only $1 for four weeks

  • Unlimited access to all of NK News: reporting, investigations, analysis
  • Year-one discount if you continue past $1 trial period
  • The NK News Daily Update, an email newsletter to keep you in the loop
  • Searchable archive of all content, photo galleries, special columns
  • Contact NK News reporters with tips or requests for reporting
Get unlimited access to all NK News content, including original reporting, investigations, and analyses by our team of DPRK experts.
Subscribe now

All major cards accepted. No commitments – you can cancel any time.

© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group.

Never miss a beat. Try the new mobile app.

Recent Stories

North Koreans infiltrated US government-owned mortgage companies, official says
North Koreans infiltrated US government-owned mortgage companies, official says
Kim Jong Un calls for increased artillery production amid mass exports to Russia
Kim Jong Un calls for increased artillery production amid mass exports to Russia
North Korean troops won’t march in Moscow’s Victory Day parade: Kremlin
North Korean troops won’t march in Moscow’s Victory Day parade: Kremlin

About the Author

Shreyas Reddy

Shreyas Reddy

Shreyas Reddy is the Lead Correspondent at NK News, based in Seoul. He previously worked as a researcher at BBC Monitoring, where his work focused on news and key people and organizations from the Korean Peninsula, Japan, Southeast Asia and the Pacific. Follow him on Twitter.

View more articles by Shreyas ReddyEMAILTwitterLinkedinGot a news tip?Let us know!
© 2025, Korea Risk Group (NK Consulting Inc.). All Rights Reserved