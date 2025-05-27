North Korean security chief departs for Moscow, expected to meet Sergei Shoigu | NK News

About the Author
Anton Sokolin
Anton Sokolin is the data correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Reuters, TASS and the Korea Trade Promotion Corporation (KOTRA).
North Korean security chief departs for Moscow, expected to meet Sergei Shoigu
Russia dispatches reciprocal delegation to Pyongyang as faltering peace talks raise questions about DPRK role in Ukraine
A high-level North Korean delegation departed for Moscow on Monday to attend an international security meeting, which will likely feature talks with Russian security chief Sergei Shoigu amid questions about the DPRK military’s evolving role in the Ukraine war.
Led by Minister of State Security Ri Chang Dae, the delegation’s visit to the 13th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues comes as U.S.-led peace talks have run aground and Moscow and Kyiv exchange massive air strikes, an escalation that one expert said could trigger additional deployments of North Korean troops and laborers.
