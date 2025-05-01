North Korean military brass hails Russia’s ‘sacred’ war at ‘anti-fascist’ forum | NK News

About the Author
Anton Sokolin
Anton Sokolin is the data correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Reuters, TASS and the Korea Trade Promotion Corporation (KOTRA).
North Korean military brass hails Russia’s ‘sacred’ war at ‘anti-fascist’ forum
Delegation leader slams US support for Ukraine as allies promote DPRK troops’ contributions in Kursk
Top North Korean military brass slammed the U.S. for attempting to derail Russia’s “sacred” fight in Ukraine at an “anti-fascist” forum in Moscow on Wednesday, praising DPRK soldiers’ success in repelling Kyiv’s forces from Kursk as a victory over “pure evil.”
The comments, in line with the Kremlin’s efforts to frame Kyiv and its Jewish leader Volodymyr Zelensky as a “neo-nazi” regime, come as the allies continue to promote North Korean troops' contribution to the Russian war effort after recently acknowledging their deployment for the first time.
