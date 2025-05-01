Top North Korean military brass slammed the U.S. for attempting to derail Russia’s “sacred” fight in Ukraine at an “anti-fascist” forum in Moscow on Wednesday, praising DPRK soldiers’ success in repelling Kyiv’s forces from Kursk as a victory over “pure evil.”

The comments, in line with the Kremlin’s efforts to frame Kyiv and its Jewish leader Volodymyr Zelensky as a “neo-nazi” regime, come as the allies continue to promote North Korean troops' contribution to the Russian war effort after recently acknowledging their deployment for the first time.