North Korean firms tout labor exports and luxury goods despite sanctions | NK News

About the Author
Anton Sokolin
Anton Sokolin is the data correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Reuters, TASS and the Korea Trade Promotion Corporation (KOTRA).
Get behind the headlines
|
News
North Korean firms tout labor exports and luxury goods despite sanctions
New issue of Foreign Trade magazine promotes DPRK inroads in Russia and China, including through joint ventures
The latest issue of a North Korean trade magazine openly promotes DPRK firms’ labor exports and luxury goods, as well as joint ventures in Russia and China — activities that raise concerns about violations of multiple U.N. sanctions.
The Q2 edition of the state-run Foreign Trade magazine boasts that the firms are dispatching laborers abroad, developing software and cosmetics and even producing ostrich leather handbags, as Pyongyang intensifies efforts to earn hard currency and expand its footprint in foreign markets despite international restrictions.
The latest issue of a North Korean trade magazine openly promotes DPRK firms’ labor exports and luxury goods, as well as joint ventures in Russia and China — activities that raise concerns about violations of multiple U.N. sanctions.
The Q2 edition of the state-run Foreign Trade magazine boasts that the firms are dispatching laborers abroad, developing software and cosmetics and even producing ostrich leather handbags, as Pyongyang intensifies efforts to earn hard currency and expand its footprint in foreign markets despite international restrictions.
© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
Get the Daily Update
Start your day with