North Korean firms lay groundwork to sell sanctioned textiles, boilers in Russia | NK News

Two North Korean companies have applied for brand protection in Russia in an apparent bid to export sanctioned clothes and machinery, the latest effort by DPRK businesses to establish a foothold in the neighboring market.

NK News analysis of Russia’s Federal Service for Intellectual Property (Rospatent) records shows that the Pyongyang-based Rakrang Ponghwa Trading Company filed a trademark application in late March, looking to register its Pongsonhwa (rose balsam) brand via a patent lawyer in the Tatarstan region.