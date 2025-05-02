 North Korean firms lay groundwork to sell sanctioned textiles, boilers in Russia | NK News
May 04, 2025May 04, 2025
North Korean firms lay groundwork to sell sanctioned textiles, boilers in Russia

Patent records show two companies applied for brand protections in latest DPRK effort to export to neighboring market
Anton Sokolin May 2, 2025
A North Korean worker at the Kim Jong Suk Silk Factory in Pyongyang in Sept. 2018 | Image: NK News

Two North Korean companies have applied for brand protection in Russia in an apparent bid to export sanctioned clothes and machinery, the latest effort by DPRK businesses to establish a foothold in the neighboring market.

NK News analysis of Russia’s Federal Service for Intellectual Property (Rospatent) records shows that the Pyongyang-based Rakrang Ponghwa Trading Company filed a trademark application in late March, looking to register its Pongsonhwa (rose balsam) brand via a patent lawyer in the Tatarstan region.

