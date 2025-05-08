 North Korean entries to Russia nosedive to 300 in first quarter: Official data | NK News
North Korean entries to Russia nosedive to 300 in first quarter: Official data

Moscow’s figure for first three months is down from nearly 5.5K in Q4, despite signs of continuing bilateral cooperation
Anton Sokolin May 8, 2025
North Korean entries to Russia nosedive to 300 in first quarter: Official data
North Korean citizens in Pyongyang in Sept. 2019| Image: NK News

Only 300 North Koreans entered Russia in the first three months of the year, official statistics show, a steep drop from nearly 5,500 DPRK visitors in the previous quarter despite signs of continuing bilateral cooperation.

In the first quarter, 167 DPRK nationals traveled to Russia for business, 51 for private reasons and only three for education, according to new data compiled by the Russian border agency under the Federal Security Service (FSB).

