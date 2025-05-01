North Korean beer from border city looking to make mark in Russian market | NK News

North Korean beer made in the border city of Rason could soon be available for Russian consumers, after a Russian company declared its intention to import what one expert called the DPRK’s best brew.

The Rason Ryongson General Processing Factory’s brewery, known for its Tumangang beer, has teamed up with Vladivostok-based Vostok-Energia, according to records from Russia’s Federal Service for Accreditation (FSA), with the Russian firm filing an import declaration for the brewery’s products on April 14.