North Korean beer from border city looking to make mark in Russian market | NK News

About the Author
Anton Sokolin
Anton Sokolin is the data correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Reuters, TASS and the Korea Trade Promotion Corporation (KOTRA).
North Korean beer from border city looking to make mark in Russian market
Records show Vladivostok firm filed declaration to import brews from Rason Ryongson General Processing Factory
North Korean beer made in the border city of Rason could soon be available for Russian consumers, after a Russian company declared its intention to import what one expert called the DPRK’s best brew.
The Rason Ryongson General Processing Factory’s brewery, known for its Tumangang beer, has teamed up with Vladivostok-based Vostok-Energia, according to records from Russia’s Federal Service for Accreditation (FSA), with the Russian firm filing an import declaration for the brewery’s products on April 14.
