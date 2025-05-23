North Korea objects to South’s bid to designate border islands as UNESCO Geopark | NK News

A South Korean bid to designate west coast border islands as a UNESCO Global Geopark has been halted after North Korea lodged a formal objection, the Incheon Metropolitan Government said Thursday, possibly in an attempt to challenge the inter-Korean maritime border.

According to its press release, Pyongyang submitted a written protest to UNESCO on Monday opposing the designation of Baengnyeong, Daecheong and Socheong islands to help conserve and promote their geological heritage.