North Korea objects to South’s bid to designate border islands as UNESCO Geopark | NK News

North Korea objects to South’s bid to designate border islands as UNESCO Geopark
DPRK’s protest halts effort to recognize Yellow Sea islands, potentially as part of attempt to challenge maritime border
A South Korean bid to designate west coast border islands as a UNESCO Global Geopark has been halted after North Korea lodged a formal objection, the Incheon Metropolitan Government said Thursday, possibly in an attempt to challenge the inter-Korean maritime border.
According to its press release, Pyongyang submitted a written protest to UNESCO on Monday opposing the designation of Baengnyeong, Daecheong and Socheong islands to help conserve and promote their geological heritage.
