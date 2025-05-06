 North Korea-linked restaurant reopens in Mongolia after yearslong closure | NK News
North Korea-linked restaurant reopens in Mongolia after yearslong closure

Revamped and renamed, the eatery located in Ulaanbaatar is likely in violation of UN sanctions due to DPRK employees
Anton Sokolin May 6, 2025
The interior of the Pekkhwa Culture and Art Center restaurant in Ulaanbaatar in May 2025 | Image: NK News

A restaurant with suspected ties to North Korea has reopened in Mongolia with a new name, likely violating U.N. sanctions that ban DPRK nationals from earning income overseas.

Pekkhwa Culture and Art Center opened its doors in Ulaanbaatar, featuring new wall decor but preserving “faux trees and leaves” decorations from the previous business, a source who visited over the weekend told NK News.

