North Korea-linked restaurant reopens in Mongolia after yearslong closure | NK News

About the Author
Anton Sokolin
Anton Sokolin is the data correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Reuters, TASS and the Korea Trade Promotion Corporation (KOTRA).
North Korea-linked restaurant reopens in Mongolia after yearslong closure
Revamped and renamed, the eatery located in Ulaanbaatar is likely in violation of UN sanctions due to DPRK employees
A restaurant with suspected ties to North Korea has reopened in Mongolia with a new name, likely violating U.N. sanctions that ban DPRK nationals from earning income overseas.
Pekkhwa Culture and Art Center opened its doors in Ulaanbaatar, featuring new wall decor but preserving “faux trees and leaves” decorations from the previous business, a source who visited over the weekend told NK News.
