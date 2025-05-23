North Korea launches probe into warship accident as officials face scrutiny | NK News

North Korea has launched an investigation into the “serious accident” that derailed the launch of a new warship this week, according to state media, signaling a likely effort to scapegoat lower-level officials in response to Kim Jong Un’s fury over the high-profile failure.

The accident investigation group comprising “a public prosecutors organ and relevant experts” began a full-scale investigation into the accident that took place during the launch ceremony at Chongjin Shipyard on Wednesday, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Friday.