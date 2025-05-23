North Korea launches probe into warship accident as officials face scrutiny | NK News

North Korea has launched an investigation into the “serious accident” that derailed the launch of a new warship this week, according to state media, signaling a likely effort to scapegoat lower-level officials in response to Kim Jong Un’s fury over the high-profile failure.
The accident investigation group comprising “a public prosecutors organ and relevant experts” began a full-scale investigation into the accident that took place during the launch ceremony at Chongjin Shipyard on Wednesday, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Friday.
North Korea has launched an investigation into the “serious accident” that derailed the launch of a new warship this week, according to state media, signaling a likely effort to scapegoat lower-level officials in response to Kim Jong Un’s fury over the high-profile failure.
The accident investigation group comprising “a public prosecutors organ and relevant experts” began a full-scale investigation into the accident that took place during the launch ceremony at Chongjin Shipyard on Wednesday, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Friday.
Try unlimited access
Only $1 for four weeks
-
Unlimited access to all of NK News: reporting, investigations, analysis
-
Year-one discount if you continue past $1 trial period
-
The NK News Daily Update, an email newsletter to keep you in the loop
-
Searchable archive of all content, photo galleries, special columns
-
Contact NK News reporters with tips or requests for reporting
Get unlimited access to all NK News content, including original reporting, investigations, and analyses by our team of DPRK experts.
Subscribe
now
All major cards accepted. No commitments – you can cancel any time.