 North Korea holds rare event on military training after deployment to Ukraine | NK News
NK News Logo
May 19, 2025May 19, 2025
NK News Logo

Get behind the headlines
News

North Korea holds rare event on military training after deployment to Ukraine

Thousands of training officers gather for first conference in 7 years amid push to incorporate lessons from modern war
Seung-Yeon Chung May 19, 2025
Copy Icon COPY LINKMastodon Icon MASTODON
North Korea holds rare event on military training after deployment to Ukraine
Soldiers gather for the Seventh Conference of the Training Officers of the Korean People's Army | Image: KCNA (May 17, 2025)

Thousands of North Korean military officers gathered in Pyongyang for a rare conference on instigating a “revolution” in army training last week, according to state media, an event that appeared aimed at incorporating lessons DPRK soldiers have learned from their combat experience in the Ukraine war.

The state-run Korean Central News Agency reported on Saturday that the Seventh Conference of the Training Officers of the Korean People's Army (KPA) was held in Pyongyang from last Wednesday to Thursday. 

Try unlimited access
Only $1 for four weeks

  • Unlimited access to all of NK News: reporting, investigations, analysis
  • Year-one discount if you continue past $1 trial period
  • The NK News Daily Update, an email newsletter to keep you in the loop
  • Searchable archive of all content, photo galleries, special columns
  • Contact NK News reporters with tips or requests for reporting
Get unlimited access to all NK News content, including original reporting, investigations, and analyses by our team of DPRK experts.
Subscribe now

All major cards accepted. No commitments – you can cancel any time.

© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group.

Never miss a beat. Try the new mobile app.

Recent Stories

Kim Jong Un kneels at the grave of his late mentor for third straight year
Kim Jong Un kneels at the grave of his late mentor for third straight year
Kim Jong Un oversees aerial drills, calls for ‘radical turn’ in war preparation
Kim Jong Un oversees aerial drills, calls for ‘radical turn’ in war preparation
US Forces Korea serves roles beyond deterring North Korea, commander says
US Forces Korea serves roles beyond deterring North Korea, commander says

About the Author

Seung-Yeon Chung

Seung-Yeon Chung

Seung-Yeon Chung is a state media specialist at NK News. She previously worked in the Department of Unification and Foreign Ministry at Korean Broadcast System (KBS).

View more articles by Seung-Yeon ChungEMAILGot a news tip?Let us know!
© 2025, Korea Risk Group (NK Consulting Inc.). All Rights Reserved