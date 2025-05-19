North Korea holds rare event on military training after deployment to Ukraine | NK News

Thousands of North Korean military officers gathered in Pyongyang for a rare conference on instigating a “revolution” in army training last week, according to state media, an event that appeared aimed at incorporating lessons DPRK soldiers have learned from their combat experience in the Ukraine war.

The state-run Korean Central News Agency reported on Saturday that the Seventh Conference of the Training Officers of the Korean People's Army (KPA) was held in Pyongyang from last Wednesday to Thursday.