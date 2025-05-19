North Korea holds rare event on military training after deployment to Ukraine | NK News

About the Author
Seung-Yeon Chung
Seung-Yeon Chung is a state media specialist at NK News. She previously worked in the Department of Unification and Foreign Ministry at Korean Broadcast System (KBS).
North Korea holds rare event on military training after deployment to Ukraine
Thousands of training officers gather for first conference in 7 years amid push to incorporate lessons from modern war
Thousands of North Korean military officers gathered in Pyongyang for a rare conference on instigating a “revolution” in army training last week, according to state media, an event that appeared aimed at incorporating lessons DPRK soldiers have learned from their combat experience in the Ukraine war.
The state-run Korean Central News Agency reported on Saturday that the Seventh Conference of the Training Officers of the Korean People's Army (KPA) was held in Pyongyang from last Wednesday to Thursday.
