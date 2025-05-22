 North Korea fires multiple cruise missiles toward East Sea: ROK military | NK News
May 23, 2025May 23, 2025
North Korea fires multiple cruise missiles toward East Sea: ROK military

JCS says launch took place from east coast region on Thursday morning and that it detected preparations in advance
Joon Ha Park May 22, 2025
A North Korean cruise missile test in February | Image: KCTV (Feb. 28, 2025)

North Korea launched several unidentified cruise missiles toward the East Sea (Sea of Japan) on Thursday morning, according to South Korea’s military.

Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) noted that the projectiles were fired from the eastern coastal region of Sondok in South Hamgyong Province around 9 a.m. KST. 

About the Author

Joon Ha Park is a correspondent at Korea Risk Group. He has previously written on issues related to the two Koreas at The Peninsula Report, and appeared on ABC News Australia, Deutsche Welle and Monocle Radio. He specializes in offering in-depth analyses of South Korea’s defense policy, security relations and domestic politics for Korea Pro.

