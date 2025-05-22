North Korea fires multiple cruise missiles toward East Sea: ROK military | NK News

North Korea launched several unidentified cruise missiles toward the East Sea (Sea of Japan) on Thursday morning, according to South Korea’s military.
Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) noted that the projectiles were fired from the eastern coastal region of Sondok in South Hamgyong Province around 9 a.m. KST.
