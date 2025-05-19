North Korea expunges ‘unification’ from name of JSA building that hosted summit | NK News

About the Author
Jooheon Kim
Jooheon Kim is a Correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Aju News Corporation where he covered South Korea's economy and tech sectors, K-pop and inter-Korean politics.
Get behind the headlines
|
News
North Korea expunges ‘unification’ from name of JSA building that hosted summit
Seoul belatedly confirms ‘Unification Pavilion’ now called ‘Panmun Hall,’ reflecting DPRK’s shift to two-state policy
North Korea has stripped the word “unification” from the name of a building in Panmunjom that played host to South Korea’s president for an inter-Korean summit, another high-profile change in line with leader Kim Jong Un’s rejection of reunification.
According to Seoul’s Unification Ministry on Monday, Pyongyang replaced the nameplate of Tongilgak, a landmark building on its side of the Joint Security Area (JSA) meaning “Unification Pavilion,” with one that reads Panmungwan, or “Panmun Hall.”
North Korea has stripped the word “unification” from the name of a building in Panmunjom that played host to South Korea’s president for an inter-Korean summit, another high-profile change in line with leader Kim Jong Un’s rejection of reunification.
According to Seoul’s Unification Ministry on Monday, Pyongyang replaced the nameplate of Tongilgak, a landmark building on its side of the Joint Security Area (JSA) meaning “Unification Pavilion,” with one that reads Panmungwan, or “Panmun Hall.”
© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
Get the Daily Update
Start your day with