 North Korea expunges ‘unification’ from name of JSA building that hosted summit | NK News
NK News Logo
May 19, 2025May 19, 2025
NK News Logo

Get behind the headlines
News

North Korea expunges ‘unification’ from name of JSA building that hosted summit

Seoul belatedly confirms ‘Unification Pavilion’ now called ‘Panmun Hall,’ reflecting DPRK’s shift to two-state policy
Jooheon Kim May 19, 2025
Copy Icon COPY LINKMastodon Icon MASTODON
North Korea expunges ‘unification’ from name of JSA building that hosted summit
North Korean soldiers stand in formation at Tongilgak during the inter-Korean summit held on May 26, 2018. | Image: ROK Presidential Office

North Korea has stripped the word “unification” from the name of a building in Panmunjom that played host to South Korea’s president for an inter-Korean summit, another high-profile change in line with leader Kim Jong Un’s rejection of reunification.

According to Seoul’s Unification Ministry on Monday, Pyongyang replaced the nameplate of Tongilgak, a landmark building on its side of the Joint Security Area (JSA) meaning “Unification Pavilion,” with one that reads Panmungwan, or “Panmun Hall.” 

Try unlimited access
Only $1 for four weeks

  • Unlimited access to all of NK News: reporting, investigations, analysis
  • Year-one discount if you continue past $1 trial period
  • The NK News Daily Update, an email newsletter to keep you in the loop
  • Searchable archive of all content, photo galleries, special columns
  • Contact NK News reporters with tips or requests for reporting
Get unlimited access to all NK News content, including original reporting, investigations, and analyses by our team of DPRK experts.
Subscribe now

All major cards accepted. No commitments – you can cancel any time.

© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group.

Never miss a beat. Try the new mobile app.

Recent Stories

Presidential candidates spar over need for ‘nuclear balance’ with North Korea
Presidential candidates spar over need for ‘nuclear balance’ with North Korea
Kim Jong Un kneels at the grave of his late mentor for third straight year
Kim Jong Un kneels at the grave of his late mentor for third straight year
Kim Jong Un oversees aerial drills, calls for ‘radical turn’ in war preparation
Kim Jong Un oversees aerial drills, calls for ‘radical turn’ in war preparation

About the Author

Jooheon Kim

Jooheon Kim

Jooheon Kim is a Correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Aju News Corporation where he covered South Korea's economy and tech sectors, K-pop and inter-Korean politics.

View more articles by Jooheon KimEMAILLinkedinGot a news tip?Let us know!
© 2025, Korea Risk Group (NK Consulting Inc.). All Rights Reserved