North Korea expunges ‘unification’ from name of JSA building that hosted summit | NK News

North Korea has stripped the word “unification” from the name of a building in Panmunjom that played host to South Korea’s president for an inter-Korean summit, another high-profile change in line with leader Kim Jong Un’s rejection of reunification.

According to Seoul’s Unification Ministry on Monday, Pyongyang replaced the nameplate of Tongilgak, a landmark building on its side of the Joint Security Area (JSA) meaning “Unification Pavilion,” with one that reads Panmungwan, or “Panmun Hall.”