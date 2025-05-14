North Korea could possess 50 ICBMs capable of striking US by 2035: Report | NK News

About the Author
Jooheon Kim
Jooheon Kim is a Correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Aju News Corporation where he covered South Korea's economy and tech sectors, K-pop and inter-Korean politics.
News
North Korea could possess 50 ICBMs capable of striking US by 2035: Report
Expert says US intel assessment, while not new, reflects growing push to upgrade American missile defenses
North Korea could possess up to 50 intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) capable of carrying nuclear warheads by 2035, according to a new U.S. intelligence assessment detailing threats to the American homeland.
A graphic released by the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) under the Department of Defense on Tuesday estimates that the DPRK currently has 10 or fewer ICBMS, but it predicts that the country could add another 40 long-range missiles to that total over the next decade.
