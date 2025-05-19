North Korea-China trade holds strong in April in sign of stable economic ties | NK News

About the Author
Ifang Bremer
Ifang Bremer is a Seoul Correspondent at NK News. He has worked on investigations for The Guardian and The Observer and previously wrote features on Korea for Dutch newspaper NRC.
North Korea-China trade holds strong in April in sign of stable economic ties
Total exchange reaches nearly $222.1M, a 15% on-year increase despite DPRK’s focus on cooperation with Russia
North Korea’s trade with China jumped nearly 15% year-on-year in April, new customs data shows, holding steady in a sign of strong economic ties despite claims of strain in the relationship.
Total trade volume hit nearly $222.1 million last month, a slight decline from $238.1 million in March, according to official data from China’s General Administration of Customs (GAC).
