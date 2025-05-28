Lee Jae-myung ‘better positioned’ to advance North Korean human rights: Adviser | NK News

A Democratic Party (DP) administration under presidential frontrunner Lee Jae-myung would be “more committed and better positioned” to safeguard human rights in North Korea, according to Lee’s foreign and security affairs adviser Wi Sung-lac.
Wi, a former diplomat and first-term lawmaker elected under the DP in April 2024, made the remarks during a press conference on Wednesday, where he addressed Lee’s pledge to pursue “tangible improvements for North Korean human rights” if elected on June 3.
A Democratic Party (DP) administration under presidential frontrunner Lee Jae-myung would be “more committed and better positioned” to safeguard human rights in North Korea, according to Lee’s foreign and security affairs adviser Wi Sung-lac.
Wi, a former diplomat and first-term lawmaker elected under the DP in April 2024, made the remarks during a press conference on Wednesday, where he addressed Lee’s pledge to pursue “tangible improvements for North Korean human rights” if elected on June 3.
Try unlimited access
Only $1 for four weeks
-
Unlimited access to all of NK News: reporting, investigations, analysis
-
Year-one discount if you continue past $1 trial period
-
The NK News Daily Update, an email newsletter to keep you in the loop
-
Searchable archive of all content, photo galleries, special columns
-
Contact NK News reporters with tips or requests for reporting
Get unlimited access to all NK News content, including original reporting, investigations, and analyses by our team of DPRK experts.
Subscribe
now
All major cards accepted. No commitments – you can cancel any time.