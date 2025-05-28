Lee Jae-myung ‘better positioned’ to advance North Korean human rights: Adviser | NK News

A Democratic Party (DP) administration under presidential frontrunner Lee Jae-myung would be “more committed and better positioned” to safeguard human rights in North Korea, according to Lee’s foreign and security affairs adviser Wi Sung-lac.

Wi, a former diplomat and first-term lawmaker elected under the DP in April 2024, made the remarks during a press conference on Wednesday, where he addressed Lee’s pledge to pursue “tangible improvements for North Korean human rights” if elected on June 3.