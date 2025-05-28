 Lee Jae-myung ‘better positioned’ to advance North Korean human rights: Adviser | NK News
May 30, 2025May 30, 2025
Lee Jae-myung ‘better positioned’ to advance North Korean human rights: Adviser

Wi Sung-lac says candidate’s party has fought for democracy and human rights, despite criticism of its record on DPRK
Joon Ha Park May 28, 2025
Lawmaker Wi Sung-lac, foreign and security affairs adviser to Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung, issues a statement of support for Lee on May 16, 2025. | Image: Wi Sung-lac via Facebook

A Democratic Party (DP) administration under presidential frontrunner Lee Jae-myung would be “more committed and better positioned” to safeguard human rights in North Korea, according to Lee’s foreign and security affairs adviser Wi Sung-lac.

Wi, a former diplomat and first-term lawmaker elected under the DP in April 2024, made the remarks during a press conference on Wednesday, where he addressed Lee’s pledge to pursue “tangible improvements for North Korean human rights” if elected on June 3.

About the Author

Joon Ha Park

Joon Ha Park

Joon Ha Park is a correspondent at Korea Risk Group. He has previously written on issues related to the two Koreas at The Peninsula Report, and appeared on ABC News Australia, Deutsche Welle and Monocle Radio. He specializes in offering in-depth analyses of South Korea’s defense policy, security relations and domestic politics for Korea Pro.

View more articles by Joon Ha ParkEMAILTwitterGot a news tip?Let us know!
