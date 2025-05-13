Kim Jong Un oversees special forces and tank drills to boost ‘war preparations’ | NK News

About the Author
Anton Sokolin
Anton Sokolin is the data correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Reuters, TASS and the Korea Trade Promotion Corporation (KOTRA).
Kim Jong Un oversees special forces and tank drills to boost ‘war preparations’
North Korean leader urges KPA to improve training methods for modern war following troop deployment to fight Ukraine
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un observed a series of military drills aimed at enhancing the country’s ongoing “war preparations” on Tuesday, according to state media, in what appears to be part of efforts to improve training methods in light of DPRK soldiers’ combat experience in the Ukraine war.
The drills including tactical exercises by special operations units, a tank unit competition and a live-fire demonstration took place at a training base under Pyongyang’s Metropolitan Defense Corps and were part of a short course for the Korean People’s Army (KPA) drill instructors, the ruling party daily Rodong Sinmun reported Wednesday.
