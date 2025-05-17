 Kim Jong Un oversees aerial drills, calls for ‘radical turn’ in war preparation | NK News
May 17, 2025May 17, 2025
Kim Jong Un oversees aerial drills, calls for ‘radical turn’ in war preparation

North Korea tests anti-air and strike warfare capabilities, vows to ‘blind and destroy’ any incoming drone threats
Joon Ha Park May 17, 2025
Kim Jong Un and military officials salute DPRK fighter jets on the observation post during air drills on May 15 | Image: KCNA (May 17, 2025)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised large-scale air force drills and ordered the military to maintain a constant state of readiness, calling for a “radical turn” in war preparations, state media reported Saturday.

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that Kim visited a flight regiment under the Guards First Air Division of the Korean People’s Army (KPA) on May 15, where he observed anti-air and strike training operations involving fighter jets, helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and missile defense units. 

About the Author

Joon Ha Park

Joon Ha Park

Joon Ha Park is a correspondent at Korea Risk Group. He has previously written on issues related to the two Koreas at The Peninsula Report, and appeared on ABC News Australia, Deutsche Welle and Monocle Radio. He specializes in offering in-depth analyses of South Korea’s defense policy, security relations and domestic politics for Korea Pro.

