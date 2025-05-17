Kim Jong Un oversees aerial drills, calls for ‘radical turn’ in war preparation | NK News

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised large-scale air force drills and ordered the military to maintain a constant state of readiness, calling for a “radical turn” in war preparations, state media reported Saturday.

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that Kim visited a flight regiment under the Guards First Air Division of the Korean People’s Army (KPA) on May 15, where he observed anti-air and strike training operations involving fighter jets, helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and missile defense units.