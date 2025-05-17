Kim Jong Un oversees aerial drills, calls for ‘radical turn’ in war preparation | NK News

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised large-scale air force drills and ordered the military to maintain a constant state of readiness, calling for a “radical turn” in war preparations, state media reported Saturday.
The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that Kim visited a flight regiment under the Guards First Air Division of the Korean People’s Army (KPA) on May 15, where he observed anti-air and strike training operations involving fighter jets, helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and missile defense units.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised large-scale air force drills and ordered the military to maintain a constant state of readiness, calling for a “radical turn” in war preparations, state media reported Saturday.
The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that Kim visited a flight regiment under the Guards First Air Division of the Korean People’s Army (KPA) on May 15, where he observed anti-air and strike training operations involving fighter jets, helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and missile defense units.
Try unlimited access
Only $1 for four weeks
-
Unlimited access to all of NK News: reporting, investigations, analysis
-
Year-one discount if you continue past $1 trial period
-
The NK News Daily Update, an email newsletter to keep you in the loop
-
Searchable archive of all content, photo galleries, special columns
-
Contact NK News reporters with tips or requests for reporting
Get unlimited access to all NK News content, including original reporting, investigations, and analyses by our team of DPRK experts.
Subscribe
now
All major cards accepted. No commitments – you can cancel any time.