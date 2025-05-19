 Kim Jong Un kneels at the grave of his late mentor for third straight year | NK News
May 19, 2025
Kim Jong Un kneels at the grave of his late mentor for third straight year

North Korean leader’s unprecedented tributes to official Hyon Chol Hae likely aimed at encouraging loyalty to regime
Alannah Hill May 19, 2025
Kim Jong Un paying respects at the grave of Hyon Chol Hae | Image: Rodong Sinmun (May 19, 2025)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited a Pyongyang cemetery to pay tribute to late military official Hyon Chol Hae for the third consecutive year on Sunday, kneeling before his former mentor’s grave in a continuation of unprecedented state veneration for someone not from the Kim family.

State media reported that Kim laid a flower at Hyon’s grave at the Patriotic Martyrs Cemetery and observed a moment of silence in tribute to what he described as a lifelong revolutionary and loyal servant of the country. 

© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group.

About the Author

Alannah Hill

Alannah Hill

Alannah Hill works as Deputy Managing Editor at Korea Risk Group. Prior to working at the JoongAng Daily as an editor and KBS as a radio news anchor in Seoul, she worked as a radio reporter at RTHK in Hong Kong and as a reporter at Xinhua news agency in Ireland.

© 2025, Korea Risk Group (NK Consulting Inc.). All Rights Reserved