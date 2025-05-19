Kim Jong Un kneels at the grave of his late mentor for third straight year | NK News

News Kim Jong Un kneels at the grave of his late mentor for third straight year North Korean leader’s unprecedented tributes to official Hyon Chol Hae likely aimed at encouraging loyalty to regime SHARE COPY LINK FACEBOOK X LINKEDIN MASTODON PRINT North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited a Pyongyang cemetery to pay tribute to late military official Hyon Chol Hae for the third consecutive year on Sunday, kneeling before his former mentor’s grave in a continuation of unprecedented state veneration for someone not from the Kim family. State media reported that Kim laid a flower at Hyon’s grave at the Patriotic Martyrs Cemetery and observed a moment of silence in tribute to what he described as a lifelong revolutionary and loyal servant of the country. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited a Pyongyang cemetery to pay tribute to late military official Hyon Chol Hae for the third consecutive year on Sunday, kneeling before his former mentor’s grave in a continuation of unprecedented state veneration for someone not from the Kim family. State media reported that Kim laid a flower at Hyon’s grave at the Patriotic Martyrs Cemetery and observed a moment of silence in tribute to what he described as a lifelong revolutionary and loyal servant of the country. © Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.

