Kim Jong Un calls for pro-regime Koreans in Japan to visit their ‘homeland’ | NK News

News Kim Jong Un calls for pro-regime Koreans in Japan to visit their ‘homeland’ North Korean leader says new generation should preserve ‘national identity’ in letter for Chongryon’s 70th anniversary SHARE COPY LINK FACEBOOK X LINKEDIN MASTODON PRINT North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent a letter to the pro-DPRK organization of ethnic Koreans in Japan on Sunday, accusing authorities of “infringing” on members’ ability to visit the “homeland” as he fights for the allegiance of younger generations increasingly indifferent to the regime. Kim’s message to the General Association of Korean Residents in Japan, better known as Chongryon, commemorated the organization’s 70th founding anniversary, and it came as authorities also hosted a national meeting in Pyongyang to celebrate the group that acts as the DPRK’s de facto embassy in Tokyo. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent a letter to the pro-DPRK organization of ethnic Koreans in Japan on Sunday, accusing authorities of “infringing” on members’ ability to visit the “homeland” as he fights for the allegiance of younger generations increasingly indifferent to the regime. Kim’s message to the General Association of Korean Residents in Japan, better known as Chongryon, commemorated the organization’s 70th founding anniversary, and it came as authorities also hosted a national meeting in Pyongyang to celebrate the group that acts as the DPRK’s de facto embassy in Tokyo. © Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.

No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group. Trending