Italian warship monitors North Korea sanctions evasion from waters around Japan | NK News

Italy has dispatched a warship to waters surrounding Japan to help monitor North Korea’s maritime sanctions evasion, in a bid to uphold United Nations sanctions and curb illicit activities.

The Italian Navy’s Antonio Marceglia frigate began surveillance operations in late April, according to Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The deployment is part of efforts to monitor illicit ship-to-ship transfers by North Korean-flagged vessels banned under U.N. Security Council resolutions (UNSCR), the ministry said.