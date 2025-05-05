Italian warship monitors North Korea sanctions evasion from waters around Japan | NK News

About the Author
Jooheon Kim
Jooheon Kim is a Correspondent at NK News. He previously worked at Aju News Corporation where he covered South Korea's economy and tech sectors, K-pop and inter-Korean politics.
News
Italian warship monitors North Korea sanctions evasion from waters around Japan
Deployment of frigate marks Rome’s second contribution to surveillance efforts to curb illicit ship-to-ship transfers
Italy has dispatched a warship to waters surrounding Japan to help monitor North Korea’s maritime sanctions evasion, in a bid to uphold United Nations sanctions and curb illicit activities.
The Italian Navy’s Antonio Marceglia frigate began surveillance operations in late April, according to Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The deployment is part of efforts to monitor illicit ship-to-ship transfers by North Korean-flagged vessels banned under U.N. Security Council resolutions (UNSCR), the ministry said.
