How North Korea has clawed back control over the economy by hiking state wages | NK News

After decades of symbolic salaries and quiet defections to the private sector, North Korea is attempting its most ambitious economic reset in years.
Since late 2023, the government has rolled out sweeping wage increases — as much as 50-fold for some public sector workers — in a bid to revive the moribund state economy and reassert control over a population that long ago learned to survive outside it.
