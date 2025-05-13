 How North Korea has clawed back control over the economy by hiking state wages | NK News
NK News Logo
May 13, 2025May 13, 2025
NK News Logo

Get behind the headlines
Columns

How North Korea has clawed back control over the economy by hiking state wages

Public sector salaries have skyrocketed in recent years as Pyongyang looks to revive state economy and suppress markets
Andrei Lankov May 13, 2025
Copy Icon COPY LINKMastodon Icon MASTODON
How North Korea has clawed back control over the economy by hiking state wages
Workers at a North Korean company | Image: KCTV

After decades of symbolic salaries and quiet defections to the private sector, North Korea is attempting its most ambitious economic reset in years. 

Since late 2023, the government has rolled out sweeping wage increases — as much as 50-fold for some public sector workers — in a bid to revive the moribund state economy and reassert control over a population that long ago learned to survive outside it. 

Try unlimited access
Only $1 for four weeks

  • Unlimited access to all of NK News: reporting, investigations, analysis
  • Year-one discount if you continue past $1 trial period
  • The NK News Daily Update, an email newsletter to keep you in the loop
  • Searchable archive of all content, photo galleries, special columns
  • Contact NK News reporters with tips or requests for reporting
Get unlimited access to all NK News content, including original reporting, investigations, and analyses by our team of DPRK experts.
Subscribe now

All major cards accepted. No commitments – you can cancel any time.

© Korea Risk Group. All rights reserved.
No part of this content may be reproduced, distributed, or used for commercial purposes without prior written permission from Korea Risk Group.

Never miss a beat. Try the new mobile app.

Recent Stories

Bart van Genugten: How Western tourists put North Koreans’ lives at risk
Bart van Genugten: How Western tourists put North Koreans’ lives at risk
North Korean entries to Russia nosedive to 300 in first quarter: Official data
North Korean entries to Russia nosedive to 300 in first quarter: Official data
Sanctioned North Korean firm eyes expansion into Russia’s diamond capital
Sanctioned North Korean firm eyes expansion into Russia’s diamond capital

About the Author

Andrei Lankov

Andrei Lankov

Andrei Lankov is a Director at NK News and writes exclusively for the site as one of the world's leading authorities on North Korea. A graduate of Leningrad State University, he attended Pyongyang's Kim Il Sung University from 1984-5 - an experience you can read about here. In addition to his writing, he is also a Professor at Kookmin University.

View more articles by Andrei LankovEMAILGot a news tip?Let us know!
© 2025, Korea Risk Group (NK Consulting Inc.). All Rights Reserved